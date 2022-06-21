Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man gets stuck on train tracks, blames GPS, authorities say

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk...
Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By Maureen Mespell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man’s car was hit by a train after it got stuck on a set of tracks in Indiana Tuesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

WPTA reports an 18-year-old driving the car told police his GPS directed him to drive onto the tracks, so he did and got stuck.

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.

The man’s car was not drivable after the crash and was towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Railroad personnel inspected the tracks before the train continued on its way.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a...
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
Two pop-up thunderstorms merging Sunday evening were the force behind split trees and broken...
Pop-up thunderstorm splits trees, starts multiple fires
Christopher Garcia of Ardmore was detained by the security officers hired for the quinceañera.
Man arrested after shots fired in Love County
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garvin County
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garvin County

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
FILE - Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on May 7, 2022.
Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID vaccines for children
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
LIVE: Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5
FILE - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumed Tuesday with testimony from...
We fought Trump pressure, GOP state officials tell 1/6 panel