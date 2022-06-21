Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One local business providing free meals to those in need

“I grew up in foster homes so I know what it’s like to be hungry."
“I grew up in foster homes so I know what it’s like to be hungry."(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A local business in Texas is giving free meals to the homeless or hungry.

Co-owner of Best Burger Barn, Rich Rambo shares, “I get a little emotional, we don’t believe in the United States there should be hungry people. We just feel very strongly about that”.

But providing free meals is nothing new to Best Burger Barn.

“We’ve been doing this for years, just fairly quietly, “adds Rambo.

They started posting signs on their doors advertising free meals, which were then posted to Facebook.

“As the economy has become more difficult and of course the pandemic, a lot of people had lost their jobs, we ramped it up a bit,” says Rambo.

And giving back to the community doesn’t stop there.

“We take care of the lunch debt that’s at the schools, so we go to the schools, and about every quarter or so they’ll call us, the principle will call us and say we have ‘x’ amount of dollars in school lunch debt and we pay that off,” says Rambo.

Rambo gives back because he too knows what it’s like to not have food on the table, “I grew up in foster homes so I know what it’s like to be hungry”.

So if you’re in need of a helping hand.

“Come on in like any other patron, sit down, you can ask for me or any other waitress, just quietly tell us what you need, and we’ll take care of ya,” says waitress/bartender Leighanne White.

As long as the doors are open, Best Burger Barn will continue to feed those in need.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity for you to be kind to someone else, you should take that opportunity,” says Rambo.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a...
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
Police lights
Male in custody after shooting at law enforcement officers in Garvin County
Christopher Garcia of Ardmore was detained by the security officers hired for the quinceañera.
Man arrested after shots fired in Love County
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Missing Honey Grove teen found, police arrest man for kidnapping
A new restaurant opened in Ardmore last week.
Qdoba opens on 12th street in Ardmore

Latest News

Two pop-up thunderstorms merging Sunday evening were the force behind split trees and broken...
Pop-up thunderstorm splits trees, starts multiple fires
The Ardmore parks and recreation department hopes to make some major improvements to...
Ardmore parks department applies for improvement grant for Whittington Park
Early voting for Oklahoma’s Primary Election starts this week
Early voting starts Thursday for Oklahoma primary election
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garvin County
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garvin County