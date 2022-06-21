One local business providing free meals to those in need

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A local business in Texas is giving free meals to the homeless or hungry.

Co-owner of Best Burger Barn, Rich Rambo shares, “I get a little emotional, we don’t believe in the United States there should be hungry people. We just feel very strongly about that”.

But providing free meals is nothing new to Best Burger Barn.

“We’ve been doing this for years, just fairly quietly, “adds Rambo.

They started posting signs on their doors advertising free meals, which were then posted to Facebook.

“As the economy has become more difficult and of course the pandemic, a lot of people had lost their jobs, we ramped it up a bit,” says Rambo.

And giving back to the community doesn’t stop there.

“We take care of the lunch debt that’s at the schools, so we go to the schools, and about every quarter or so they’ll call us, the principle will call us and say we have ‘x’ amount of dollars in school lunch debt and we pay that off,” says Rambo.

Rambo gives back because he too knows what it’s like to not have food on the table, “I grew up in foster homes so I know what it’s like to be hungry”.

So if you’re in need of a helping hand.

“Come on in like any other patron, sit down, you can ask for me or any other waitress, just quietly tell us what you need, and we’ll take care of ya,” says waitress/bartender Leighanne White.

As long as the doors are open, Best Burger Barn will continue to feed those in need.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity for you to be kind to someone else, you should take that opportunity,” says Rambo.

