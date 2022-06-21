Texoma Local
Police investigating after Ardmore shooting sends one woman to hospital

A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.
A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the intersection of 12th Street and Rockford Road.

The 911 call came in around 9:20 p.m. as a disturbance.

Police said at some point shots were fired, and several vehicles were involved.

A woman inside one of the cars was struck and taken to a local hospital, Ardmore police chief Kevin Norris said.

Norris said later she was flown to a different hospital.

Police said they had already questioned suspects by Tuesday morning.

