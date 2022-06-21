Ride to remember honors fallen Grayson County investigator

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On a list that feels too long, the Grayson County Sheriff’s office was one of the more than 260 stops for Beyond the Call of Duty.

“To do this from, you know, from department to department, you know, place to place, it’s just absolutely, I mean it is amazing,” said Captain Marty Hall with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s the best word I can probably put with it.”

Every stop is a pause to remember the more than 600 fallen men and women in law enforcement from 2021.

“The beautiful men and women are not just a number,” said Jagrut Shah, the chairman and founder of Beyond the Call of Duty EOW Ride to Remember. “They have a beautiful God-given name. They served and protected their cities, counties, and states.”

Added to the trailer’s photos is one of 38-year-old Dusty Wainscott.

“It means so much that they not only get to carry Dusty’s picture but his memories, his stories, family, his work family,” said Capt. Hall.

Investigator Wainscott collapsed and died in September of 2021 after chasing and getting into a physical altercation with two suspects who ran off during a traffic stop.

“I didn’t think I’d get choked up when they pulled up, and then seeing Lindsey go over and put the flower on the trailer was amazing,” said Capt. Hall.

But the 18,000-mile journey isn’t just for the fallen.

“I think it is pretty important to allow the families to know that their loved ones are being remembered not only within their city, county, and state but across the nation.”

