Suspect at large in Sherman bank robbery

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating the robbery of a Sherman bank Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Chase Bank in the 200 block of North Travis just before 10:30 a.m.

Police say a white male, approximately 5′6,” wearing a khaki button up short sleeve shirt, khaki shorts and a blue medical mask entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The suspect was given money and he was last seen leaving the west doors of the bank toward Crockett Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

