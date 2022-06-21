Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Truck loaded with bees crashes near Hugo

Generic Breaking News image
Generic Breaking News image(KVUE)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A truck loaded with bees rolled over in Choctaw County Tuesday morning.

County emergency manager Pat Collins says it happened at north US-271 and the Highway 70 bypass at the Idabel entrance ramp.

Collins says the truck driver is OK, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

A local beekeeper has been called in to help, but cleanup is expected to take several hours.

Collins says the bees could be anywhere in the Hugo area and is asking residents to be careful.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a...
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
Christopher Garcia of Ardmore was detained by the security officers hired for the quinceañera.
Man arrested after shots fired in Love County
Two pop-up thunderstorms merging Sunday evening were the force behind split trees and broken...
Pop-up thunderstorm splits trees, starts multiple fires
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garvin County
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garvin County
One person was critically injured in a drunk driving crash in McCurtain County.
One person critically injured McCurtain Co. DUI crash

Latest News

“I grew up in foster homes so I know what it’s like to be hungry."
Denison restaurant providing free meals to those in need
Two pop-up thunderstorms merging Sunday evening were the force behind split trees and broken...
Pop-up thunderstorm splits trees, starts multiple fires
The Ardmore parks and recreation department hopes to make some major improvements to...
Ardmore parks department applies for improvement grant for Whittington Park
Early voting for Oklahoma’s Primary Election starts this week
Early voting starts Thursday for Oklahoma primary election