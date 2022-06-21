Truck loaded with bees crashes near Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A truck loaded with bees rolled over in Choctaw County Tuesday morning.

County emergency manager Pat Collins says it happened at north US-271 and the Highway 70 bypass at the Idabel entrance ramp.

Collins says the truck driver is OK, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

A local beekeeper has been called in to help, but cleanup is expected to take several hours.

Collins says the bees could be anywhere in the Hugo area and is asking residents to be careful.

