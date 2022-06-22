Texoma Local
Denison City Council approves a new business development near residential property

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new business proposal was introduced at the Denison City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The plan is likely to affect Denison residents near the southside of Ray Drive.

The Denison City Council granted engineering company, Quiddity, permission to operate on a site near Juanita Road in Denison, Texas.

The company plans to bring products like gravel in by train to later have the materials stockpiled and sold on site.

Communications and media manager for the city of Denison, Emily Akins, said, “There’s obviously planning that will need to happen. The roads will need to be worked on, different things of infrastructure that they discussed here in council, so that stuff will need to be set in place before they can start operating.”

The company says it will add about 100 trucks per day to local traffic but will use internal Union Pacific roadways to avoid surrounding neighborhoods.

The sales yard will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for unloading purposes.

Sales will typically take place from 5 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday.

During the meeting, some residents voiced concerns of busier roadways, poor air quality, and a decline in their property value when the company starts fully operating.

Denison resident, Sandy Collins said, “Our house is not going to be at the value of what it was, nobody would want to buy our home in that kind of neighborhood, with the train and everything. Yet, we’re still having to pay taxes, same as everybody else, high, sky rocketing, and the value of our home is going down.”

In the future, the company plans to introduce a second phase of development that will include a concrete batch plant. However, that will require a separate permit that would need to be introduced to City Council later.

