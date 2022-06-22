Heat Advisory Begins Thursday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday. Heat Index readings may exceed 105 degrees, especially Friday.

Upper level high pressure strengthens and expands across Texoma as the weekend approaches; meanwhile, surface winds turn to the southwest, further boosting the heat potential. Hottest readings are expected on Friday and Saturday.

The long-range models are consistent in a late-June cold front passing through Texoma on Sunday. A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible with the frontal passage followed by less intense heat early next week. In fact, I’m going for lows in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 90s by Monday, spot on for the end of June.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.