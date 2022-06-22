Texoma Local
Lamar County standoff ends after nearly two hours Wednesday morning

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Just before 11 Wednesday morning, Lamar County officers were called out to a house on 38th street where they say a man was barricaded inside with an assault weapon.

After 39-year-old- Ryan Adamson failed to appear in court Wednesday morning, officers came to his house after the judge issued a warning and were tipped off that Adamson had an AR- 15.

Adamson was inside the back room for nearly 2 hours before surrendering …

“Peacefully came out, we took care of the situation and took him into custody,” Sheriff Cass said.

Wednesday morning law enforcement said Adamson failed to appear for jury selection in his pending trial, which resulted in Lamar County deputies to issue a felony warrant to go to his residence in the 3800 block of Morning Side Addition.

“Once they were at his residence he ran to the back room barricaded there in that room,” Sheriff Cass said.

Deputies said Adamson had an AR-15 rifle and a clip of ammunition.

“What we do is, we always make sure that we look at everything to the fact when someone barricades that if they are armed until we can substantiate that that’s not correct,” Sheriff Cass said. “So there was weapons found, we secured those.”

Multiple law enforcement officers in Lamar County came out to assist.

Once the sheriff arrived on scene, he went to the area where adamson was barricaded to talk to him.

“He was talking to his mother on the phone, she did everything he could to make sure hey give yourself up and resolved this peacefully and he did,” Sheriff Cass said.

After a nearly 2-hour tense standoff, Adamson surrendered peacefully.

“No one was hurt and at the end of the day no officer was hurt, he wasn’t hurt and nobody was injured,” Sheriff Cass said.

Adamson was out on bail and is now back in the Lamar County jail.

Law enforcement officers tell News 12 the neighborhood is now safe.

