Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

13 minutes of CPR by co-workers, first responders help save man’s life, doctors say

Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander is thanking his co-workers and first responders for helping save his life. (Source: KVVU)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Doctors in Las Vegas are praising the work of several people who came to the rescue of a man who went into cardiac arrest.

According to officials at the University Medical Center in Southern Nevada, Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander suffered a heart attack on June 15, and his co-workers jumped in along with calling first responders.

KVVU reports Oberlander’s fellow workers and paramedics performed 13 minutes of CPR, ultimately bringing him back from the dead and saving his life.

“He was dead. The odds of survival for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, especially if it’s prolonged, are extremely low. What saved his life was high-quality CPR,” said Dr. Colonel Jeremy Kilburn.

Paramedics rushed Oberlander to the hospital, where his emergency care continued.

“We took him to the lab, opened the blocked artery, and did the necessary supportive measures. Thankfully, he came around and got his consciousness back. We were able to get him out of the ventilator machine,” said Dr. Chowdhury Ahsan.

Oberlander was ultimately released from the UMC, and doctors said they would continue to work with him to improve his heart health.

“I’m very blessed and thankful that I work with good people that thought enough to save me,” Oberlander said. “The ironic thing is my wife teaches CPR. I think everyone should take the opportunity and get a CPR class.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman bank robbery
Sherman bank robbery suspect arrested
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say
Parents were there to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former...
Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.
Lamar County law enforcement in a near 2-hour standoff before suspects surrenders peacefully.
Lamar County standoff ends after nearly two hours Wednesday morning
A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.
Police investigating after Ardmore shooting sends one woman to hospital

Latest News

The children of First United are able to help the community put back the pieces.
Church groups help Sherwood Shores pick up remaining debris
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
The Biden administration has announced an additional $450M in military assistance for Ukraine.
White House announces military assistance to Ukraine
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Offshore wind boosted as Biden, East Coast governors team up