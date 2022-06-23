Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (Gray News) - A Maine insurance agency has lost partners because of a Juneteenth sign.

Progressive and Allstate have terminated their relationships with the Harry E. Reed insurance agency in Millinocket after the company posted a sign on its window.

“Juneteenth. It’s whatever...We’re closed...Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens,” the sign stated in photos obtained by WABI.

Message posted on Reed Agency window
Message posted on Reed Agency window(Alura Stillwagon)

WABI also reports employee Melanie Hansen-Higgins identified herself as the person behind the sign in an apology posted to Facebook. She stated she was reprimanded by her employer.

“I would like to publicly apologize for any misunderstanding and hurt that has arisen out of my usual, snarky office closure signs and content,” she said.

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.

The town, which is located about three hours north of Portland, released a statement calling the sign “deeply saddening, disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Allstate and Progressive stated the sign violated their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sherman bank robbery
Sherman bank robbery suspect arrested
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say
Parents were there to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former...
Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.
Lamar County law enforcement in a near 2-hour standoff before suspects surrenders peacefully.
Lamar County standoff ends after nearly two hours Wednesday morning
A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.
Police investigating after Ardmore shooting sends one woman to hospital

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
The children of First United are able to help the community put back the pieces.
Church groups help Sherwood Shores pick up remaining debris
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
The Biden administration has announced an additional $450M in military assistance for Ukraine.
White House announces military assistance to Ukraine