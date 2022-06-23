Church groups help Sherwood Shores pick up remaining debris

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) -It’s been three months since the March tornado, and Sherwood Shores is still recovering.

The United Methodist Church from Whitesboro and Rockwall pulled their members together, forming the UM Army to help the Sherwood Shores community.

The UM army are church members who partner up from all over and provide any help needed.

“If my house was hit by a tornado, I would want to have people help,” says volunteer, Chris Bridger.

The children of First United are able to help the community put back the pieces.

“A big thing at my church, we call it living, lasting, youth. It’s basically putting others before ourselves and we’re putting others before us here today,” says volunteer, Skyler Brannan.

And the lessons of putting others first will stick with them for a lifetime.

“It caught me by surprise on what tornadoes do to houses and I just felt bad for all the families,” says volunteer, Abigail Hildebrand.

Even in the midst of the heat, the youth ministers make their rounds to give moral support.

By handing out water, cheering volunteers on, and of course throwing a water balloon or two.

First United will continue its work in Sherwood shores until June 24.

Their goal is to fill as many dumpsters with debris as possible.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.