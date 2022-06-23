Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Church groups help Sherwood Shores pick up remaining debris

The children of First United are able to help the community put back the pieces.
The children of First United are able to help the community put back the pieces.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) -It’s been three months since the March tornado, and Sherwood Shores is still recovering.

The United Methodist Church from Whitesboro and Rockwall pulled their members together, forming the UM Army to help the Sherwood Shores community.

The UM army are church members who partner up from all over and provide any help needed.

“If my house was hit by a tornado, I would want to have people help,” says volunteer, Chris Bridger.

The children of First United are able to help the community put back the pieces.

“A big thing at my church, we call it living, lasting, youth. It’s basically putting others before ourselves and we’re putting others before us here today,” says volunteer, Skyler Brannan.

And the lessons of putting others first will stick with them for a lifetime.

“It caught me by surprise on what tornadoes do to houses and I just felt bad for all the families,” says volunteer, Abigail Hildebrand.

Even in the midst of the heat, the youth ministers make their rounds to give moral support.

By handing out water, cheering volunteers on,  and of course throwing a water balloon or two.

First United will continue its work in Sherwood shores until June 24.

Their goal is to fill as many dumpsters with debris as possible.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman bank robbery
Sherman bank robbery suspect arrested
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say
Parents were there to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former...
Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.
Lamar County law enforcement in a near 2-hour standoff before suspects surrenders peacefully.
Lamar County standoff ends after nearly two hours Wednesday morning
A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.
Police investigating after Ardmore shooting sends one woman to hospital

Latest News

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
At the age of 16, Roswell is already a role model for kids within the LGBTQ+ community.
A Sherman teen is an ambassador for a LGBTQ+ Organization.
Parents were there to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former...
Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.