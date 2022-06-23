Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

DCTF predictions released for Sherman, Denison

DCTF predictions for Sherman and Denison
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - High school football season is still several weeks away, but it is already time to start talking about it.

With the early release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Foootball Magazine, the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets were projected quite differently.

The Sherman Bearcats have been picked to finish seventh in district 6-5A division one. The Bearcats are in a mega-nine team district with eight Frisco schools. Frisco Lone Star is picked to win the district, followed by Wakeland, Reedy and Frisco High. The Bearcats certainly expect bigger things than their projection.

As for the Denison Yellow Jackets, they are predicted to finish fourth by Texas Football. The Jackets lost a huge senior class but are still picked inside the playoff picture. Lovejoy is picked to win the district, followed by Melissa and Crandall.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman bank robbery
Sherman bank robbery suspect arrested
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.
Police investigating after Ardmore shooting sends one woman to hospital
Truck carrying bees wrecks near Hugo
Truck loaded with bees crashes near Hugo
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say

Latest News

DCTF predictions for Sherman and Denison
DCTF predictions for Sherman and Denison
Whitesboro's Hermes shines in Oil Bowl
Whitesboro’s Hermes shines in Oil Bowl
Whitesboro's Hermes shines in Oil Bowl
Whitesboro's Hermes shines in Oil Bowl
Taylor Goar named assistant volleyball coach at Southeastern!