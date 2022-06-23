DCTF predictions released for Sherman, Denison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - High school football season is still several weeks away, but it is already time to start talking about it.

With the early release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Foootball Magazine, the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets were projected quite differently.

The Sherman Bearcats have been picked to finish seventh in district 6-5A division one. The Bearcats are in a mega-nine team district with eight Frisco schools. Frisco Lone Star is picked to win the district, followed by Wakeland, Reedy and Frisco High. The Bearcats certainly expect bigger things than their projection.

As for the Denison Yellow Jackets, they are predicted to finish fourth by Texas Football. The Jackets lost a huge senior class but are still picked inside the playoff picture. Lovejoy is picked to win the district, followed by Melissa and Crandall.

