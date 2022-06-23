Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California

Southern Californians were disturbed by what happened to a woman, whose body was found Wednesday. (Source: KCAL/ KCBS/Twitter@LOUIE_44/CNN)
By JOHN ANTCZAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say a woman and two dogs found dead on a path were struck by lightning.

A sheriff’s official says the bodies were found Wednesday morning along the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera.

Thunderstorms with lightning and downpours began rumbling across Southern California before dawn as a low-pressure system off the coast pulls monsoonal moisture into the region.

The National Weather Service says the weather will become calmer on Thursday and then return to more typical June conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman bank robbery
Sherman bank robbery suspect arrested
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say
A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.
Police investigating after Ardmore shooting sends one woman to hospital
A new business proposal was introduced at the Denison City Council meeting on Tuesday. The plan...
Denison approves new gravel business near homes
Lamar County law enforcement in a near 2-hour standoff before suspects surrenders peacefully.
Lamar County standoff ends after nearly two hours Wednesday morning

Latest News

A woman and her dog were found dead Wednesday on a walking trail in Pico Rivera, California.
Woman killed by lightning; community says it's 'devastating'
This March 2022 photo provided by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shows biologists Ian...
Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Biden teams with East Coast governors to boost offshore wind
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000