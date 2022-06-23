Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and landed on a wrought iron fence like this one.(Brett Holmes Photography/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a wrought iron fence Wednesday morning in Kansas.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder around 9:23 a.m. and landed on the fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman bank robbery
Sherman bank robbery suspect arrested
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say
A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.
Police investigating after Ardmore shooting sends one woman to hospital
A new business proposal was introduced at the Denison City Council meeting on Tuesday. The plan...
Denison approves new gravel business near homes
Lamar County law enforcement in a near 2-hour standoff before suspects surrenders peacefully.
Lamar County standoff ends after nearly two hours Wednesday morning

Latest News

Tips on how to eat healthy even with rising food costs.
How to eat healthy with rising food prices
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights