Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Nike makes full exit from Russia after suspending operations

FILE - The Nike logo hangs at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2017. Nike says it will...
FILE - The Nike logo hangs at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2017. Nike says it will exit the Russian marketplace, the latest company with plans to leave the country amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The footwear and clothing company said in a statement on Thursday, June 23, 2022, that its “priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months.”(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nike will fully shut down its operations in Russia, joining other international companies that have withdrawn from the country after its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Nike Inc. suspended operations three months ago at all of its company-owned and operated stores in Russia but like other major corporations, has attempted to avoid exposing employees to hardship as it does so.

”Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months,” the sports apparel maker said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman bank robbery
Sherman bank robbery suspect arrested
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say
Parents were there to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former...
Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.
Lamar County law enforcement in a near 2-hour standoff before suspects surrenders peacefully.
Lamar County standoff ends after nearly two hours Wednesday morning
A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Ardmore.
Police investigating after Ardmore shooting sends one woman to hospital

Latest News

Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.
Critically endangered sea turtles hatch for first time on Texas beach
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Agents search home of Trump-era Justice Dept. official
Protestors in support of Ukraine stand with signs and EU flags during a demonstration outside...
European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership