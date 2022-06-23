Oklahoma early voting begins Thursday: who’s on the ballot?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting began Thursday in Oklahoma.

For the governor race, incumbent republican Kevin Stitt and current state superintendent Joy Hofmeister are expected to easily win their primaries.

Hofmeister will be switching parties to take on Stitt in November.

An open US senate seat for the retiring Jim Inhofe has drawn over a dozen republicans alone. Congressman Markwayne Mullin, whose district includes Southeast Oklahoma, is among the favorites.

Mullin’s seat in the house is also highly sought. Among the 14 republicans on the ballot are Durant state representative Dustin Roberts, former Coalgate state senator Josh Brecheen, and Erick Wyatt of Kingston.

In the state legislature, two Southern Oklahoma seats are open after Dustin Roberts and Tommy Hardin both reached their term limits: district 49 (covering Carter, Love and Marshall counties) and district 21(including Bryan and Marshall counties).

Diane Hall with the Carter County Election Board said early voters should expect the process to take about ten minutes.

Early voting will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To vote early, bring your voter card or a government-issued picture ID to your local designated early voting place.

On Election Day, vote at your polling place.

Find your polling place here.

Election day is Tuesday, June 28th. Oklahoma polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

