A Sherman teen is an ambassador for a LGBTQ+ Organization.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At the age of 16, Roswell Grey is already a role model for kids within the LGBTQ+ community.

Roswell serves as an ambassador for the youth group Beloved Arise.

The organization’s main mission is to celebrate and empower LGBTQ+ youth of faith.

Roswell identifies as queer and non-binary and is also an active member of the Mormon church.

He even started an LGBTQ+ youth group for his church in Sherman, Texas.

Roswell takes pride in being able to give comfort and support to other queer youth trying to accept their identity while also maintaining their faith.

When asked what about being an ambassador for Beloved Arise he loved the most, he said, “I’ve been able to see a lot of people be more confident in who they are, and I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me. I’m grateful that I am able to be so confident in who I am, and that, that confidence helps them feel like they aren’t alone.”

