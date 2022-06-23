Texoma Local
Small chance for storms tonight before weekend heat

Cold front Sunday will bring much needed relief
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s high temperatures put all Texoma counties south of the Red River under a heat advisory. Bryan, Atoka, Choctaw and Pushmataha counties in Oklahoma are also under a heat advisory. Expect the heat advisory to continue through Friday and Saturday as temperatures rise above 100 degrees.

There is enough moisture for potential pop up storms this evening. Some of them are capable of lightning, so keep an eye on the KXII Weather App radar to make sure a storm isn’t nearby.

After Friday and Saturday’s intense heat, a weak front will move through Texoma Sunday evening into Monday. There will be a 20% chance of storms behind the front but more importantly, it will bring temperatures down to the lower 90s.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

