Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Parents came to the PYA meeting to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former member and a purchase of beer.

The PYA allowed members the floor, with some members speaking up on behalf of the accused.

Emotions ran high at one point - one member ultimately reminded the association the main reason they joined the association.

The board member said, “All of our behavior is only hurting your children, and it’s too bad we can’t all come together to be one, because there’s not this Cardinal, and that Cardinal, we’re all Cardinals.”

The meeting continued with a discussion on how to run the Pottsboro Youth Association in the future, and how to move on from past mistakes.

The Pottsboro Youth Association confirmed taxes for 2020 and 2021 were not filed, but they have recently released all other financial documents to the CPA.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.