All American Blood Drive in Texas changes location due to heat

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friday is the annual News 12 All American Blood Drive, the day to give back in the biggest way, with the gift of life.

“We’ve been prohibited from giving blood from that time on,” said John Long, who donated blood.

Long and his wife lived in Germany for 4 years in the early 1990s. They were unable to give blood when they returned.

“The mad cow disease thing from Germany was lifted last year so we came out to try to see if we could donate,” said Long.

They came out to the blood mobile outside HeyDay in Denison where News 12 stuck around briefly until the heat relocated us to the Texoma Regional Blood Center on Texoma Parkway.

“We do appreciate these blood drives every single year. They do bring in quite a bit especially not just today but going forward, within the next few days we’ll see people come in,” said Tiara Jones, Office Supervisor for Texoma Regional Blood Center.

Jones said there is no better time to give the gift of life than right now.

“We are looking at maybe 3 days supply of blood and that’s across the U.S.,” said Jones.

All donations to the blood center only supply Texoma Medical Center, Wilson N Jones, Baylor Scott & White and AirEvac.

“Well it’s potentially a life, right? And so you’re out there trying to do what you can to help a fellow human being. So go do it,” said Long.

If you missed the drive Friday you can always stop into the blood center office Monday through Saturday or find a blood drive near you.

“There’s blood drives almost every day of the week and all of those are listed on our website as well,” said Jones.

