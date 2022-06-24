Ardmore track and field duo sign to run for OU, Southeastern

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers held signings for two track and field standouts with Ricky Smith Jr going to Oklahoma and Naughtica Douglas heading to Southeastern.

For the first time in 23 years, the Tigers are sending a track and field athlete to Norman. Ricky Smith Jr, who won state in the 100 and 200, is headed to Oklahoma. He signed his official letter of intent to run track surrounded by family and friends in Ardmore.

“It was kind of like it all fell into place,” Smith said. “Some schools bailed out and some schools stopped talking to me and then I looked at it and I realized like this is an opportunity from God and he really buckled down to me and said this is where you need to go and this is the place where you need to be. So I just thank God that he directed my path.”

Naughtica Douglas signed her letter of intent to run track at Southeastern. Douglas is excited about the move. She credits her family and coaches for her success.

“They were very helpful, they were with me every step of the way and they helped me out with a lot of things,” Douglas said. “I am pretty sure I wouldn’t be where I am without them so I’m just glad I had the coaches I did have.”

