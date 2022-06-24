Blood donations make all the difference for McAlester teen

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Friday KXII will be sponsoring blood drives across Texoma and those drives can have a major impact on people in the area.

14-year0old Bentley Seymour goes to school and plays video games like any other kid.

But a medical condition from his premature birth makes certain things a bit more challenging for him.

“Removing his intestines gives him the term short guts,” said Bentley’s mother Michelle Adcock. “So a normal person has 25 feet of intestines, he has 17 centimeters.”

His condition makes it impossible for his body to replenish blood on its own which means he relies on blood transfusions.

“From the time that he was born he has received, and until now, 118 blood transfusions,” said Adcock.

These blood transfusions have been life saving for Bentley and they wouldn’t be possible without blood donations.

“There’s no substitute for blood,” said Ardmore Oklahoma Blood Institute executive director Susan Crews. “Only people can donate for other people, there’s no synthetic blood available and so to get blood we have to give blood.”

To help maximize donations KXII has partnered with the Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Texoma Regional Blood center for the All-American Blood Drives across Texoma.

“Its one little stick for you, one person saves three lives,” said Adcock. “You can save three lives from just one unit.”

The Ardmore blood drive, which is just one of many locations, will be at the Shops of Ardmore on Friday.

“Its from 11 to 6, if they come out and donate you’re going to get an all American t-shirt, the choice of tickets to either two safari joe tickets, frontier city tickets, or a science museum ticket along with a lifeguard beach towel,” said Crews.

Anyone over the age of 16 who weighs over 125 pounds is eligible to donate and that quick donation could have a bigger impact than you realize.

“I mean I’ll see strangers on the street and they’ll be wearing a blood donation shirt I’ll be like thank you,” said Adcock. “Thank you for saving lives because it doesn’t matter, you could be the person that saved his life.”

You can find more information about the blood drive here.

A separate blood drive will be held for Bentley will be held the following Friday in Durant.

For more information on that drive visit the I Am Bentley Strong Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.