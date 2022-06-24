Texoma Local
Bryan County senior citizens could qualify for free food

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DURATN, Okla. (KXII) - Senior citizens in Bryan County could qualify to receive a free monthly food box from the Bryan County Retired Senior Volunteer Food Program.

“I have a passion for seniors and I don’t want anyone to mistreat them and we try to help them every way we can,” Executive Director of Bryan County Retired Senior Volunteer Program Sheila Risner said.

Risner said her love for the elderly started from taking care of her own family.

She has been with the program for 27 years.

“We are here to serve Bryan County senior citizens, that’s my job, that’s my staffs job, that’s what we do and it is a wonderful job,” Risner said.

Risner says Bryan County RSVP partners with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma who provide 240 boxes of free food to senior citizens who qualify.

“We just work real close with the regional food bank to provide the seniors of Bryan County food because there’s so much senior insecurity food insecurity,” Risner said.

Bryan County RSVP receives the boxes of food the second Wednesday of the month and that following Monday thru Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. is when people are able to pick up their boxes, if they qualify.

“You know it’s really important that we have partners like the RSVP program because we can’t fight hunger alone, it’s gonna take all of us,” Director of Communication and Marketing of Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Cathy Nestlen said.

In order to qualify, you must be at least 60 years old, show your photo ID and have an income around $1400 a month or less.

Nestlen said the elderly population in Oklahoma is growing, as well as being one of the leading states for food hunger.

“We are number four in the nation as far as hunger,” Nestlen said.

The variety of food donated is a senior diet style meal, the food item changes each week.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

