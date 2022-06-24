Texoma Local
Former Denison standout Jadarian Price suffers season ending injury at Notre Dame

Jadarian Price commits to Notre Dame
Jadarian Price commits to Notre Dame(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KXII) - Former Denison running back Jadarian Price suffered an Achilles tendon injury that will likely end his season.

The Notre Dame freshman had surgery to repair the tendon after being injured during summer offseason training. He is expected to miss the 2022 season.

Price had a tremendous spring with the Irish, highlighted by a long touchdown on a screen pass in the Notre Dame spring game. He had 116 yards from scrimmage in the game as well.

