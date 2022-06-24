Texoma Local
Governor Stitt signs executive order aimed at making Oklahoma schools more secure

By Kemper Ball
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Following the recent mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order earlier this week that he hopes will prevent similar tragedies in Oklahoma.

Last months school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has created a national discussion on school safety.

To help reduce the risk of similar events in Oklahoma, this week Governor Stitt signed an executive order titled Secure Oklahoma Schools.

“It was about reassessing and assessing doing a safety assessment for our schools across the state of Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt.

As part of the executive order school risk and vulnerability assessments will be available to every school in the state as well as behavioral threat assessment and management training for all school personnel.

It also requires every school to implement the Rave Panic Button, a mobile emergency alert system that Ada Schools superintendent Mike Anderson says his district already uses.

“If it was an intruder of any sort then every employee would know immediately that we’re in lockdown and that we need to let our training start to kick in immediately so we’re very pleased with it,” said Anderson.

The order will also require all department of public safety troopers to undergo active shooter emergency response training.

That training will also be offered to all state law enforcement and be made a part of all future law enforcement training.

“We wanted to make sure that in Oklahoma all of our law enforcement had the proper up to date training, the equipment they need so we can keep our communities as safe as possible,” said Stitt.

Anderson says he has complete confidence in how local law enforcement would react to an incident at Ada schools, but feels this measure could strengthen that response.

“The experts from the Oklahoma school safety institute will have a different perspective than maybe our local law enforcement folks will,” said Anderson. “So the more heads we can bring together, the more people we can bring together, the better off we’re going to be.”

No AC in Sherman apartments
