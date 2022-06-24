Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Hackers stole $100 million, crypto company says

For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of...
For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of dollars at a time.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have stolen $100 million from California-based cryptocurrency firm Harmony, the company said Thursday.

The thieves hit a “bridge,” a program that allows the transfer of cryptocurrency.

It’s unclear who’s behind the heist.

Harmony tweeted Thursday night that they’re “working around the clock” in their investigation alongside the FBI and multiple cyber security firms.

Harmony joins a long list of cryptocurrency firms that have been plundered by hackers for millions of dollars at a time.

A tracking firm said hackers have stolen over $1 billion from cryptocurrency bridges this year alone.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents were there to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former...
Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.
Sherman bank robbery
Sherman bank robbery suspect arrested
At the age of 16, Roswell is already a role model for kids within the LGBTQ+ community.
A Sherman teen is an ambassador for a LGBTQ+ Organization.
Residents at a Sherman apartment complex off Archer Drive have been experiencing AC outages.
No AC in Sherman apartments
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say

Latest News

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatrics updates safe sleep guidelines for babies
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Biden reacts to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision overturning the right to abortion....
Biden: 'A sad day for the court and for the country'
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatric updates safe sleep guidelines for babies
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul seeks to halt FDA order banning sales of its e-cigarettes in US