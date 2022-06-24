Texoma Local
Heat advisories through Friday, expected for Saturday

Cold front Sunday will bring much needed relief
KXII Weather Authority
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today’s high temperatures put all Texoma counties south of the Red River under a heat advisory. Bryan, Atoka, Choctaw and Pushmataha counties in Oklahoma are also under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will continue through Friday and likely extended through Saturday as temperatures rise above 100 degrees.

The radar is clear for Thursday evening after Paris, TX got hit by a pop-up storm that led to a flood advisory this afternoon. Friday has a very small chance of more pop-up storms, but the chances are less than 10%.

After Friday and Saturday’s intense heat, a weak front will move through Texoma Sunday evening into Monday. There will be a 20% chance of storms behind the front but more importantly, it will bring temperatures down to the lower 90s.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

