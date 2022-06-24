Texoma Local
The Heat Wave goes on, but it will break Sunday

Heat Advisory goes through Saturday evening
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Most Texoma counties are officially under a heat advisory until Saturday evening. Temperatures look to be settling right around 100 degrees. The “good” news is that dew point temperatures are dropping, so the heat index (feels like temperature) isn’t much of a factor. But it’s still 100 degrees, so it’s hot any way you cut it.

Saturday will still be in the triple-digits but it’s starting to look like Sunday’s “cool” front will weaken the previously predicted high temperatures. It will still be the hottest day all week, but then we will see a wind shift out of the northeast Sunday afternoon. The wind shift will bring in cooler temperatures with the potential for showers across Texoma. The highest chance will be Sunday overnight into Monday. Though both Sunday and Monday have 20% chance of storms as well.

The better news is that next week looks to stabilize with temperatures in the low to mid 90s, which are normal average temperatures for late June in Texoma. But if you will be outside this weekend: stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, wear a hat and monitor your pets.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

