No AC in Sherman apartments

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Residents at a Sherman apartment complex off Archer Drive have been experiencing AC outages.

Longtime resident, Rachel Whiteley, said, “I’ve been without air for over a year.”

Rachel Whiteley has been a resident at her apartment complex for years.

Recently, she’s been having maintenance issues which have yet to be fixed.

Rachel said, “They keep telling me they’re working on it, and they’ll send someone, and to me, it just seems like I just keep getting put off.”

After filing multiple complaints, Rachel says management fails to give her an update on how long it will take to get working ac, which is a problem she fears for herself and her neighbors.

She said, " As hot as it is, and people with health issues, and older people, we can’t take this heat. It’s going to end up making us sick, and it’s going to make our health issues worse.”

Rachel says she doesn’t want to cause trouble, then stated, " I just think, we’re doing our part, we’re paying our rent every month and we’re following our lease. We’re doing everything that we should do, then I think they should do their part.”

News 12 reached out to management about these issues, but they declined to give a statement on camera. However, they did say they are working with outside contractors to fix the AC.

