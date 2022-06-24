OSBI makes arrest in 30-year-old Baby Doe murder case

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 53-year-old woman in connection with the death of a Baby Doe back in 1993.

OSBI said Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in at 12:50 p.m. Friday to an OSBI special Aaent at the Choctaw County Courthouse for an outstanding warrant for one count of murder in the first degree - deliberate intent.

According to OSBI in October of 2020, the OSBI Special Agent currently assigned the Baby Doe case worked with the Cold Case Unit, including criminalists in the Biology Unit at the OSBI Forensic Science Center, to submit Baby Doe’s DNA to Parabon Nanolabs.

In April 2021, the result from Parabon were reviewed by the OSBI team and investigative leads as a result of the test results were pursued.

OSBI said earlier this month, additional DNA testing resulted in Allen being identified as the baby boy’s mother, and during her subsequent interview, Allen admitted to being the baby’s biological mother.

OSBI said Baby Doe was found on December 8, 1993, by a homeowner who found the baby in her yard in rural Choctaw County. The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office responded and then contacted the OSBI to request investigative assistance.

The Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy of Baby Doe. The ME determined Baby Doe was born alive and the manner of death was homicide as a result of his throat being slashed.

Numerous interviews were conducted during the initial investigation; however, the case went cold. At that time, DNA samples of Baby Doe were retained by the OSBI for future use.

According to OSBI, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, an OSBI Special Agent met with Allen at the Durant Police Department. During the interview, Allen agreed to submitted samples of her DNA to be tested to determine if she was the biological mother of Baby Doe. Shortly after providing a DNA sample, Allen admitted that she was, in fact, the biological mother of Baby Doe.

OSBI said during a follow-up interview a few days later, Allen admitted to cutting the baby’s throat shortly after his birth.

Allen, who was working for a daycare center at the time, did not tell anyone of her pregnancy or delivery in the almost 30 years since the child’s murder.

Allen was denied bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.