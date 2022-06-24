Texas lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Friday, the 50-year-long constitutional decision that protects a woman’s liberty to choose her own health decisions on pregnancy has been overturned by the supreme court.

Marches have been held all day since the announcement, and one rally started in Grayson County at the courthouse Friday evening.

The march in Grayson County was put on by Women’s March We Won’t Go Back, who is partnering with the National Women’s March.

News 12 spoke with Texas lawmakers to get their sides of Friday’s historical decision.

“So 30 days from today abortions are illegal in Texas,” Texas State Senator Drew Springer said.

Springer is one of the authors of the trigger ban for Texas that was put together by Angela Paxton.

“I voted for the trigger bill I am excited that this decision has come out,” Senator Springer said.

Texas is one of 13 states that, within 30 days, will automatically make abortions illegal.

“It was one of the major topics in the Republican primary last week was to abolish abortions, basically we have done that now with the passing of this and so I’m excited about the decision,” Senator Springer said.

One of the exceptions for women to have an abortion in Texas, is whether the mother’s life is at stake.

Rape and incest is not an exception.

“Well it’s pretty horrific actually especially when we know we have victims that are very young that have already hit puberty that can get pregnant, force a child to have a child is just unfathomable to me,” Chairwoman of the Texas Women’s Health Caucus Donna Howard said.

Howard said more women die from pregnancy in Texas than most of the other states in the country.

“I am pretty devastated by it,” Howard said.

The morning pill and any contraception are not addressed in this decision.

Senator Springer doesn’t see it changing to take contraception away from men and women.

“I became of age before Roe V Wade I know what it was like before women had options we have seen significant progress over the last half century of women being able to have self-determination,” Howard said.

On the other side of the Red River in the sooner state, Oklahoma is also one of the states that has a trigger ban, but unlike Texas, there abortion ban goes into effect immediately.

