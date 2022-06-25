Choctaw cold case solved

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A cold case has been solved today after a woman in Choctaw County admitted to killing her baby in Hugo, Oklahoma 30 years ago.

Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to officials at the Choctaw County courthouse earlier today.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says the case of Baby Doe started in 1993, when Valoree Brock found a dead baby boy in her backyard.

In the initial investigation, officers questioned Allen and she informed them that she worked at Valoree Brock’s day care center, and was dating her son.

The case reopened two years ago and OSBI says Allen revealed in an interview with special agents that she had been pregnant and delivered and killed the baby on Brock’s property.

A recent DNA test helped bring new life into the case.

OSBI director Ricky Adams said, “Identifying the use of genetic genealogy as a tool and the work of para-bon and our internal genealogy specialist provided significant leads in this disturbing case. Baby Doe can now be properly laid to rest and his killer will be held accountable.”

Allen is charged with murder and is held in the Choctaw County jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.