Hart steps down as Grayson baseball coach
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After over twenty years with the Grayson Vikings baseball team, Dusty Hart steps as the head coach to take over at Blinn College.
Hart has been a staple of stability for the Grayson program. He was a seven time Region V North Coach of the year and a two-time Southwest district coach of the year. He amassed an impressive record of 623-280, which includes a NJCAA National Championship in 2008.
Hart was named the national coach of the year by three different organizations in 2008.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.