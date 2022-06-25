Hart steps down as Grayson baseball coach

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After over twenty years with the Grayson Vikings baseball team, Dusty Hart steps as the head coach to take over at Blinn College.

Hart has been a staple of stability for the Grayson program. He was a seven time Region V North Coach of the year and a two-time Southwest district coach of the year. He amassed an impressive record of 623-280, which includes a NJCAA National Championship in 2008.

Hart was named the national coach of the year by three different organizations in 2008.

