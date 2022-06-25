Heat Advisory for many Texoma counties until 7pm

Most Texoma counties will hit 100 degrees today, so a heat advisory is in effect for the third day in a row. If you are heading outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in air conditioned spaces, and monitor family, friends and of course your pets. The good news is after 7pm, Texoma will not have another heat advisory for the rest of the month.

All eyes are on Sunday when the winds will shift out of the northeast, bringing relatively cooler temperatures for next week. There is a 20% of storms on Sunday and into the overnight hours as the cold front moves through.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

