Beat the summer heat on Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Summer is here and people are spending it at Lake Texoma.

“What happens on the boat stays on the boat,” said Beth Hutchinson, Captain for Fast Trac Cruises.

It’s nearly 100 degrees Saturday, but that isn’t stopping people from going outside. Instead, people gather here at Lighthouse Resort and Marina to have some fun in the sun. The resort offers events that start at 1:00 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday.

But historic boat tours aren’t the only thing happening at the marina.

“One of the favorites and most requested are our murder mystery and dinner cruise, and we do have a couple of those scheduled. they’re not a weekly event, but we do have those sprinkled out all throughout the summer,” said Hutchinson.

Just across the road from the dock is a beach where people go to hang out and swim. In fact, a woman and her family come all the way from Houston to enjoy Lake Texoma.

“We love it so much that we rented for a long time, and we just kept hoping to find somewhere we could call our own, and we eventually did,” said Linda, visiting Lake Texoma.

Linda and her family have been coming to the resort for 8 years to spend time together.

“The guys got up bright and early this morning and went on a guided fishing tour, with a great local guy named Rex, and caught some huge fish,” said Linda.

From fishing to murder mystery cruises, the Lighthouse Resort and Marina seems to have a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy.

