Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Beat the summer heat on Lake Texoma

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Summer is here and people are spending it at Lake Texoma.

“What happens on the boat stays on the boat,” said Beth Hutchinson, Captain for Fast Trac Cruises.

It’s nearly 100 degrees Saturday, but that isn’t stopping people from going outside. Instead, people gather here at Lighthouse Resort and Marina to have some fun in the sun. The resort offers events that start at 1:00 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday.

But historic boat tours aren’t the only thing happening at the marina.

“One of the favorites and most requested are our murder mystery and dinner cruise, and we do have a couple of those scheduled. they’re not a weekly event, but we do have those sprinkled out all throughout the summer,” said Hutchinson.

Just across the road from the dock is a beach where people go to hang out and swim. In fact, a woman and her family come all the way from Houston to enjoy Lake Texoma.

“We love it so much that we rented for a long time, and we just kept hoping to find somewhere we could call our own, and we eventually did,” said Linda, visiting Lake Texoma.

Linda and her family have been coming to the resort for 8 years to spend time together.

“The guys got up bright and early this morning and went on a guided fishing tour, with a great local guy named Rex, and caught some huge fish,” said Linda.

From fishing to murder mystery cruises, the Lighthouse Resort and Marina seems to have a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 53-year-old woman in connection with...
OSBI makes arrest in 30-year-old Baby Doe murder case
Residents at a Sherman apartment complex off Archer Drive have been experiencing AC outages.
No AC in Sherman apartments
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Parents were there to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former...
Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.
A cold case has been solved today after a woman in Choctaw County admitted to killing her baby...
Choctaw Co. cold case solved

Latest News

Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South...
Man arrested after shooting in Denison
A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County.
One person dead after McCurtain co drowning
From fishing to murder mystery cruises, the Lighthouse Resort and Marina seems to have a little...
Beat the summer heat on Lake Texoma
A cold case has been solved today after a woman in Choctaw County admitted to killing her baby...
Choctaw Co. cold case solved