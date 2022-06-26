Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (Gray News) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home.

Police Chief James White told reporters that officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body Friday morning during a welfare check at the house where five other children lived. It isn’t clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.

White did not describe the state of decomposition. An autopsy will attempt to determine the manner and cause of the boy’s death.

White described living conditions inside the home as “poor.”

Authorities have not released the mother’s name.

Toni Haynes, who identified herself as the victim’s grandmother, told The Detroit News his name was Chase Allen and that he was blind.

She said she and other family members had called Child Protective Services “dozens of times.”

Haynes set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Chase’s funeral and for necessities for his siblings, who she said are between the ages of 3 months and 9 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 53-year-old woman in connection with...
OSBI makes arrest in 30-year-old Baby Doe murder case
Residents at a Sherman apartment complex off Archer Drive have been experiencing AC outages.
No AC in Sherman apartments
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Parents were there to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former...
Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.
A cold case has been solved today after a woman in Choctaw County admitted to killing her baby...
Choctaw Co. cold case solved

Latest News

One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an automotive interior...
Suspect arrested after 3 shot, 1 fatally, at Illinois warehouse
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South...
Man arrested after shooting in Denison
From fishing to murder mystery cruises, the Lighthouse Resort and Marina seems to have a little...
Beat the summer heat on Lake Texoma