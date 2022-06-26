Man arrested after shooting in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One man is in jail and another is hurt after a shooting in Denison Saturday morning.

Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South Mirick Avenue.

Derek Robinson was taken into custody, and the shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No details have been released yet on what led up to the shooting. Stay with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

