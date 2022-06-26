Texoma Local
Man arrested after shooting in Denison

Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South...
Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South Mirick Avenue.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One man is in jail and another is hurt after a shooting in Denison Saturday morning.

Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South Mirick Avenue.

Derek Robinson was taken into custody, and the shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No details have been released yet on what led up to the shooting. Stay with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

