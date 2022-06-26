Texoma Local
One person dead after McCurtain co drowning

A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County.
A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County.

According to Troopers, the drowning happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Coyote Drive on Broken Bow Lake.

Troopers said 62-year-old David Miller of Quinlan, Texas was floating on an inflatable raft when he called out to bystanders for help before leaving his raft.

When bystanders pulled Miller out of the water he was already deceased.

Troopers said Miller was not wearing a life vest.

