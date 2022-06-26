Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.

The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.

There are no suspects in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South...
Man arrested after shooting in Denison
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 53-year-old woman in connection with...
OSBI makes arrest in 30-year-old Baby Doe murder case
A cold case has been solved today after a woman in Choctaw County admitted to killing her baby...
Choctaw Co. cold case solved
A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County.
Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake
Parents were there to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former...
Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
'He was screaming for help': Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark