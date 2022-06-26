Temperatures dropped to 90s, but the humidity doubled!

The heat advisory has been lifted for Sunday, but it feels hotter than Saturday! Why is that?

The overnight cold front that moved through Texoma early Sunday added extra moisture to Saturday’s dry air. While this caused temperature to go down, the dew point temperature went up. That combination makes the humidity go way up! So even though most of Texoma’s temperatures are in the 90s, some counties it feels like it’s 105!

This is also why there is a chance for some pop up storms in Texoma. The areas that are really suffering from the high heat index values are also the areas that could see some isolated thunderstorms. Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Choctaw and Pushmataha counties are more likely to see storms this evening and into the overnight. There is a 20% chance of scattered storms Monday morning across Texoma.

Good news is that humidity will begin to decrease due to the northeasterly and easterly wind patterns the next few days. Texoma still has a much cooler week ahead than what we’ve dealt with most of June.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

