Texoma begins a week of normal temperatures!

Sunday’s cold front will bring week long temperatures of low to mid-90s
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The three day heat advisory streak has ended! Triple digit temperatures will stay out of Texoma until July.

Sunday’s cold front will shift the winds out of the north to bring in cooler temperatures that will last through the week. Sunday has a 20% chance of storms in the evening and into the overnight. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the week. Considering average temperatures for Texoma is around 90, it feels like a relief to have June ending with some normal weather.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

