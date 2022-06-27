Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

A cool start to a cool week. Enjoy it while it lasts!

As rain could affect 4th of July weekend.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This Monday is going to be hard to beat for the rest of the Texoma summer. Most counties are peaking in the upper 80s, and Tuesday looks to be similar to today. Temperatures will warm slightly heading into the weekend, but it’s mostly clear skies with no chance of rain until then.

The chance for Monday evening storms is dropping, but there is still a minuscule chance a small pop up storm could occur.

As for 4th of July, it is still a bit too soon to make any official call. The way it looks right now is that Saturday could see some rain due to a tropical cyclone moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. It could cause rain Saturday and overnight into parts of Sunday. This will also make the heat index spike so it would mean a very humid end to the holiday weekend. Stay posted as we will have a clearer picture the closer we get to the weekend. The actual 4th of July does look clear at the moment. I suspect it will be hot, humid and clear.

But for now, enjoy Monday through Friday, as these summer temperatures are too good to pass up.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South...
Man arrested after shooting in Denison
A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County.
Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake
One person was injured and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County.
One injured, another flown to hospital in Bryan Co. crash
From fishing to murder mystery cruises, the Lighthouse Resort and Marina seems to have a little...
Beating the summer heat on Lake Texoma
A chase through two counties last week started after two Dallas men stole three KitchenAid...
Two arrested after leading police on chase through two counties

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Sun, June 26
Evening Forecast - Sun, June 26
Evening Forecast - Sat, June 25
Evening Forecast - Sat, June 25
Evening Forecast - Fri, June 24
Evening Forecast - Fri, June 24
Morning Weather 6/24/2022
Morning Weather 6/24/2022