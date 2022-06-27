A cool start to a cool week. Enjoy it while it lasts!

This Monday is going to be hard to beat for the rest of the Texoma summer. Most counties are peaking in the upper 80s, and Tuesday looks to be similar to today. Temperatures will warm slightly heading into the weekend, but it’s mostly clear skies with no chance of rain until then.

The chance for Monday evening storms is dropping, but there is still a minuscule chance a small pop up storm could occur.

As for 4th of July, it is still a bit too soon to make any official call. The way it looks right now is that Saturday could see some rain due to a tropical cyclone moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. It could cause rain Saturday and overnight into parts of Sunday. This will also make the heat index spike so it would mean a very humid end to the holiday weekend. Stay posted as we will have a clearer picture the closer we get to the weekend. The actual 4th of July does look clear at the moment. I suspect it will be hot, humid and clear.

But for now, enjoy Monday through Friday, as these summer temperatures are too good to pass up.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

