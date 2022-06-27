Texoma Local
Denison water bills could see an increase next year

Both plans will include a nine to ten dollar increase on your water bill if passed by City Council.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -On June 21, Wildan firm, hired by the City of Denison presented a study on the findings of the city’s water rate.

Wildan suggested two different plans the city could take.

Both plans will include a nine to ten dollar increase on your water bill if passed by City Council.

On behalf of the city, Emily Akins says this rate hike has to do with inflation and renovations.

“We’re having to work on some of our older infrastructure and get it up to the status it needs to be,” adds Akins.

Those renovations include the Dean Rylant Water Treatment Plant located in Denison.

The study will be presented to the city council before the start of the year.

If passed, the rate increase will have an effect over the next five years.

