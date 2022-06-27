Governor Abbott announces GlobiTech semiconductor facility expansion in Sherman

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that GlobiTech, Incorporated will establish an additional manufacturing facility in Sherman.

According to a press release, the project will create 1,500 new jobs and generate billions of dollars in capital investment.

A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $15 million has been extended to GlobiTech. In addition, GlobiTech has been offered a $10,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

GlobiTech, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., provides silicon epitaxy products and services to the worldwide semiconductor industry.

“The State of Texas continues to attract and support world-class manufacturers and global investments that are leading breakthroughs in innovation and technology,” said Governor Abbott. “GlobiTech’s ongoing partnership with the City of Sherman will create more than a thousand new jobs for the region and invest billions of dollars into our state’s economy, boosting Texas’ global position in the semiconductor industry amid a worldwide chip shortage.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.