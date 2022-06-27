Texoma Local
Governor Abbott announces GlobiTech semiconductor facility expansion in Sherman

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that GlobiTech, Incorporated will establish an additional manufacturing facility in Sherman.
Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that GlobiTech, Incorporated will establish an additional manufacturing facility in Sherman.(Source: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that GlobiTech, Incorporated will establish an additional manufacturing facility in Sherman.

According to a press release, the project will create 1,500 new jobs and generate billions of dollars in capital investment.

A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $15 million has been extended to GlobiTech. In addition, GlobiTech has been offered a $10,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

GlobiTech, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., provides silicon epitaxy products and services to the worldwide semiconductor industry.

“The State of Texas continues to attract and support world-class manufacturers and global investments that are leading breakthroughs in innovation and technology,” said Governor Abbott. “GlobiTech’s ongoing partnership with the City of Sherman will create more than a thousand new jobs for the region and invest billions of dollars into our state’s economy, boosting Texas’ global position in the semiconductor industry amid a worldwide chip shortage.”

