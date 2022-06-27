Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

House Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing Tuesday

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a yearlong investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence.”

The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance.

The panel had at least two more hearings planned for July, which lawmakers said would focus on domestic extremists who breached the Capitol that day and on what then-President Donald Trump was doing as the violence unfolded.

Thursday's hearing included testimony that former President Donald Trump pressured Justice Department officials. (CNN/POOL/Jan 6 Cmte Exhibit/Getty Images)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police said shots were fired around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Kiotee Club on South...
Man arrested after shooting in Denison
A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County.
Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake
One person was injured and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County.
One injured, another flown to hospital in Bryan Co. crash
From fishing to murder mystery cruises, the Lighthouse Resort and Marina seems to have a little...
Beating the summer heat on Lake Texoma
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 53-year-old woman in connection with...
OSBI makes arrest in 30-year-old Baby Doe murder case

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
In this Wednesday, June 22, 2022, image provided by Caladan Oceanic, the pilot house section of...
Explorers find WWII Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for inmates seeking reduced prison terms