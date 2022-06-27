July 4th fireworks shows across Texoma
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There is a lot of options for those seeking fireworks this Fourth of July across Texoma.
Friday, July 1:
- Lights on the Lake- at Pecan Grove West Park, from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. DJ Jackie VanZant will be kicking off the party until Sugarhill Gang takes the stage, and The Village People. The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m.
- Choctaw Casino & Resorts firework show- in Pocola, at 9:45 p.m.
- Choctaw Casino & Resorts firework show- in Grant, at dusk
Saturday, July 2:
- Independence Celebration at the Park- in Colbert City Park, at 6:30 p.m.
- Choctaw Casino & Resorts firework show- in Broken Bow, at 9 p.m.
- Highport Firework Spectacular- at Highport Marina, beginning at 9:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 3:
- Lake Texoma Fireworks- at The Roosevelt Memorial Bridge, beginning at 9 p.m., (Fireworks will be shot off west of the Roosevelt Bridge, due to ongoing construction, for more information you can visit the LTA Facebook event.)
- Lights at Night Fireworks Show- at 300 Lighthouse Dr., Pottsboro, TX, 75076, beginning at 9 p.m.
- Choctaw Casino & Resorts firework show- in Stringtown, at 9:30 p.m.
Monday July 4th:
- The City of Denison 35th annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration- at Munson Stadium, from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m.,
- Choctaw Casino & Resorts firework show- in Durant, at nightfall
- Lake Murray Fireworks Display- at Lake Murray State Park, from 7 p.m. through 10 p.m.
This story will be updated as more events and dates become available.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.