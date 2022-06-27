One injured, another flown to hospital in Bryan Co. crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person was injured and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday evening on Oklahoma highway 70E near Primrose Lane near Utica.

Troopers said a car was driving behind a pickup pulling a hay trailer when it drove into the pickup’s trailer.

The driver, 62-year-old Billy Whittenburg of Bokchito was flown to Medical City in McKinney and admitted in stable condition with head trauma.

His passenger, 60-year-old Rebecca Whittenburg was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Harold Dannelley and his passenger, 53-year-old Perry Trent of Durant were not injured.

