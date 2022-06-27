One injured, another flown to hospital in Bryan Co. crash
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person was injured and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday evening on Oklahoma highway 70E near Primrose Lane near Utica.
Troopers said a car was driving behind a pickup pulling a hay trailer when it drove into the pickup’s trailer.
The driver, 62-year-old Billy Whittenburg of Bokchito was flown to Medical City in McKinney and admitted in stable condition with head trauma.
His passenger, 60-year-old Rebecca Whittenburg was treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Harold Dannelley and his passenger, 53-year-old Perry Trent of Durant were not injured.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.