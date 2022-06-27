Two arrested after leading police on chase through two counties

BRYAN COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY (KXII) - A chase through two counties last week started after two Dallas men stole three KitchenAid mixers and a sewing machine from a Madill Walmart.

According to court documents filed in Marshall County, 31-year-old Nathan Jerome Young and 21-year-old Kobe Bryant Johnson are both charged with grand larceny.

Police said Young took off on Highway 70 when police tried to stop him. Young was eventually arrested in Bryan County, and charged with eluding police, in both Marshall and Bryan Counties.

Bryant, whose mug shot has not been released, was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Young’s bond has not been set.

