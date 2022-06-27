Woman injured in UTV crash near Kingston

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after the UTV she was riding in flipped over in Marshall County Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on the US Army Corps of Engineer property near Atlantic Drive approximately 10 miles south of Kingston.

Troopers said 35-year-old Ryan J. Gaither, of Lone Grove, and 55-year-old Theresa L. Crane, of McKinney, were doing donuts on the sandy beach area at the lakeside, and lost control of the vehicle. The Polaris UTV overturned, and came to rest on it’s passenger side.

Crane was flown to Baylor Scott and White in McKinney with a head injury.

Gaither refused medical treatment.

Troopers said neither Crane or Gaither were wearing seatbelts or helmets at the time of the crash.

